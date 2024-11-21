Rod Brind'Amour's Carolina Hurricanes are one of the best teams in the NHL. And star forward Sebastian Aho has played a major role in Carolina's fast start. He entered play Wednesday with five goals and 17 points in 18 games. On Wednesday against the Philadelphia Flyers, Aho added a goal and an assist as he broke a franchise record.

Aho's early third-period goal stood as the game-winning goal of Carolina's 4-1 win. As a result, no player has more game-winning goals in Hurricanes history than Aho. Aho surpassed current Seattle Kraken general manager Ron Francis for this latest record. Francis had 57 game-winning goals between the Hurricanes and their predecessor, the Hartford Whalers.

Brind'Amour, the Hurricanes coach, sees more records falling to Aho in the future, as he stated on Wednesday night. “He's going to be the franchise leader in everything when it's all said and done, and should be. He's going to be the best player that's played here…” the former Carolina forward and current coach said, via reporter Walt Ruff.

Sebastian Aho is on track for Hurricanes' immortality

Sebastian Aho has emerged over the last few seasons as one of the more underrated players in the league. He has scored 80+ points on three occasions, including two of the last three seasons. He achieved this feat last season, scoring 36 goals and 89 points to lead Carolina.

To Rod Brind'Amour's credit, Aho is not far off other Hurricanes records. For instance, he is third all-time among skaters in terms of goals with 259, according to Hockey Reference. Additionally, Aho is third all-time in terms of assists and points.

The Hurricanes star certainly has a ways to go before he breaks some of these records. As an example, he currently needs 601 more points to catch Francis atop the points leaderboard. If he played to his current 82-game averages, it would take the Hurricanes star eight seasons to break this record.

Still, Aho is establishing himself as one of the best players in franchise history. He is one of the main reasons Carolina is competitive and looks to remain competitive moving forward. Wednesday night's performance against the Flyers is another testament to the skill he brings to the ice.

The Hurricanes have won 14 of their first 18 games this year. And they look the part of a Stanley Cup contender early in the 2024-25 campaign. Players like Aho will be instrumental in the team continuing their run of form and going on a deep playoff run next spring.