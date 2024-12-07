ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Islanders continue their homestand as they face the Carolina Hurricanes. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Hurricanes-Islanders prediction and pick.

The Hurricanes come into the game at 17-8-1 on the year, which places them third in the Metropolitan Divison. they have won just once in their last four games. In their last game, they faced the Colorado Avalanche. The Avalanche struck first, but the Hurricanes tied the game up. In the second period, Seth Jarvis would score to give the Hurricanes the lead. They would not give up that lead, winning the game 5-3.

Meanwhile, the Islanders are 9-11-7 on the year, which is last in the Metropolitan Division. They have lost five of the last six games overall. The Seattle Kraken were the opponent last time out. The Kraken scored twice in the first period and would add two more in the second. Noah Dobson would get one back in the third, but the Kraken won 5-2.

Here are the Hurricanes-Isalnders NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Hurricanes-Islanders Odds

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline: -176

New York Islanders: +1.5 (-172)

Moneyline: +146

Over: 6.5 (+116)

Under: 6.5 (-142)

How To Watch Hurricanes vs Islanders

Time: 5:00 PM ET/ 2:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Hurricanes Could Cover the Spread/Win

Sebastian Aho leads the top line for the Carolina Hurricanes this year. He comes into the game with seven goals and 21 assists on the year, including two goals and 12 assists on the power play this year. He is joined by Andrei Svechnikov and Jack Roslovic. Svechnikov comes in with nine goals and 13 assists, good for 22 points, third on the team. He also has five goals and six assists on the power play. Roslovic comes in with 13 goals on the year, the second most on the team. He has also added three assists.

Meanwhile, Martin Necas leads the team in points and goals this year. He comes into the game with 14 goals and 27 assists, good for 41 total points. He has also been solid on the power play, with seven goals and 12 assists on the year. He is joined by Seth Jarvis. Jarvis has scored eight times this year while adding nine assists. Finally, Shayne Hostisbehere has been solid from the blue line. He has scored five times and has 16 assists this year.

The Hurricanes will be expecting to face Ilya Sorokin in goal for the Islanders. Sorokin is 6-7-4 on the year with a 2.62 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. While the save numbers have been solid, he has struggled as of late. Sorokin has up four goals on 13 shots last time out before being pulled. He has lost three of his last four, and given up four or more goals in two of them.

Why the Islanders Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Islanders' top line features Bo Horvat. Horvat has five goals and 13 assists this year. Still, he has not been a power play factor, with just one goal and one assist on the power play. He is joined on the top line by Anders Lee and Simon Holmstrom. Lee leads the team in points this year and has 11 goals with 10 assists on the year. Finally, Simon Holmstrom has scored seven times and added eight assists.

The second line is led by Kyle Palmieri. He is second on the team in points, having ten goals and ten assists this year. Palmieri also has a goal and two assists on the power play. He is joined by Brock Nelson, who could be traded from the Islanders soon. Nelson has scored ten goals this year, while adding seven assists, sitting fourth on the team in points. Finally, Noah Dobson has been solid from the blue line. He has two goals and ten assists on the year while adding four assists on the power play.

With multiple injuries to goaltenders for the Hurricanes, the Hurricanes are expected to start Dustin Tokarski in this one. He has been in the AHL this year and last played in the NHL in the 2023 season. He has played in 80 career games, with a 3.15 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage. This should provide the Islanders ample opportunities to score.

Final Hurricanes-Islanders Prediction & Pick

The Hurricanes come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. They are scoring well, scoring 3.77 goals per game, while sitting fourth in the NHL on the power play. They have also been solid on defense, sitting tenth in the NHL in goals-against per game. Meanwhile, the Islanders score just 2.48 goals per game, while sitting tied for 15th in goals against per game. Still, the difference in this one will be the power play. While the Hurricanes are great on the power play, the Islanders are 32nd in the NHL on the penalty kill. Take the Hurricanes.

Final Hurricanes-Islanders Prediction & Pick: Hurricanes -1.5 (+140)