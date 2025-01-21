ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Carolina Hurricanes are in for a difficult matchup on Tuesday night as they play one of the Western Conference's best teams on the second night of a back-to-back. They'll get the Dallas Stars in the second game after facing the Chicago Blackhawks on January 20. The Hurricanes have fallen to third in the Metropolitan Division with some losses over their past ten games, while the Stars have been on fire and climbed to second in the Central Division. Carolina won the season's first matchup between these two teams, 6-4 in a high-scoring affair. However, each team has won five games over the past ten meetings. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Hurricanes-Stars prediction and pick.

Here are the Hurricanes-Stars NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Hurricanes-Stars Odds

Carolina Hurricanes: +1.5 (-240)

Moneyline: +110

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+195)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 5.5 (-115)

Under: 5.5 (-105)

How To Watch Hurricanes vs. Stars

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: ESPN+, HULU

Why the Hurricanes Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Hurricanes have lost two of their last three games but have points in seven of their past ten games and are 5-3-2. It was a disappointing couple of games last week against the Anaheim Ducks and Buffalo Sabres, as Carolina lost as massive underdogs. The loss to the Ducks came as the heaviest favorite in any game in the league this season, which wouldn't go over well with the coaching staff. Carolina has righted the ship over the past two games after a massive win over the Vegas Golden Knights and an overtime victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday night.

The in-season matchups between these teams are always tight affairs, which would typically favor the underdog. Four of the last ten meetings have gone overtime, and six have been a one-score game. Overtime games are ideal when you back the underdog, as you are one shot away from stealing the victory. It could also lead to a heartbreaking loss.

Why the Stars Could Cover the Spread/Win

It has been a tale of two teams for the Stars over the past ten games. Dallas was 5-0 over the first ten games of that stretch, but a loss to the Ottawa Senators jolted them into three losses in five games. They lost to some of the league's hottest teams as the Montreal Canadiens and Colorado Avalanche defeated them. Still, they have convincing 4-1 wins over the Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings over that span.

Jake Oettinger will likely get the start in this game, which is good news for the Stars. Casey DeSmith has been struggling, allowing nine goals over his past two starts. However, Oettinger allowed just four over his last three starts. It'll take a lot to slow down the Hurricanes' fifth-ranked offense, but Oettinger is in the best position to get the job done.

Final Hurricanes-Stars Prediction & Pick

The Hurricanes finally got Frederik Anderson back from injury on Monday night, which will be a massive boost if he can return to his form before he left. It'll be his net if that happens, but they won't throw him into a back-to-back immediately. Pyotr Kochetkov will get the start, and Oettinger should win the goaltending battle between the two. In recent meetings with small margins, Oettinger vs. Kochetkov could be all we need to steal a win.

Final Hurricanes-Stars Prediction & Pick: Stars ML (-130)