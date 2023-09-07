While you may not think Vin Diesel's performances in the MCU require a lot, saying “I Am Groot” has “nuance.” At least according to the director of the Disney+ spin-off series.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Kirsten Lepore, creator and director of I Am Groot, discussed Diesel's performances in the MCU — which predominantly consist of him saying the titular line.

“There truly is so much nuance, and we know this from doing the sound editing,” Lepore said of Diesel. “Every time we would slot in an ‘I am Groot,' we would go back and forth on so many of those.”

She explained, “If it's not perfect or the right inflection, you won't understand what he's trying to say. So every ‘I am Groot' truly has a specific read and a nuance to it that Vin is able to nail.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Vin Diesel has been voicing Groot since Guardians of the Galaxy. The Fast & Furious star has gone on to appear in numerous team-up films, Avengers films, and the two Guardians of the Galaxy sequels.

I Am Groot is an animated Disney+ series of shorts. They range from five to six minutes long, with each season consisting of five episodes. Bradley Cooper reprised the role of Rocket in the first season, while Jeffrey Wright reprised the role of The Watcher in the second.

Kirsten Lepore, who created and directed all 10 episodes of I Am Groot, is a wizard of the animation medium. She's worked on Cartoon Network projects including Adventure Time and Summer Camp Island. Additionally, she served as the animation director and a visual effects artist in Marcel the Shell with Shoes On and Everything Everywhere All at Once, respectively.

I Am Groot Season 2 is streaming on Disney+.