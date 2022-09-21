‘I came here to play’: Giants WR Kenny Golladay sounds off on Brian Daboll limiting his snaps

Kenny Golladay’s tenure with the New York Giants hasn’t gotten off to a great start to say the least. After turning himself into a dynamic wide receiver during his time with the Detroit Lions to start his career, Golladay struggled to get on the same page with Daniel Jones and the rest of the Giants offense last season, and has now seen his playing time limited by New York’s first year head coach Brian Daboll.

Golladay played just two snaps in the Giants Week 2 victory over the Carolina Panthers, and he was clearly not happy with his limited involvement in New York’s offense. When asked about his lack of playing time, Golladay simply said he signed with the Giants to play, before threatening to potentially request a trade if the Giants continue to keep him on the sidelines. This certainly isn’t a great sign for the Giants, as Golladay was expected to be a big part of their offense, but it looks like that may end up blowing up in their face instead.

#Giants WR Kenny Golladay: “I came here to play.” Asked if he’d request a trade or ask to be dealt if he’s not playing: “We’ll see how it goes.” Says he “didn’t like” the decision to play. On explanation he was given why he’s not: “Agree to disagree.” — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) September 21, 2022

It hasn’t made much sense as to why Golladay has never found his groove with the Giants. New York needs playmakers for Jones under center, but for whatever reason, Golladay has never seemed to be able to make his mark with the Giants. Now it’s gotten to the point that Daboll is holding Golladay on the sideline in close games, which isn’t what the Giants had hoped for when they signed Golladay back in 2021.

Chances are the Golladay situation will continue to get worse before it will get better since Golladay was a ghost on the sidelines in the Giants most recent victory. Other teams in the NFL should be keeping a close eye on Golladay’s status, as a premier wideout could end up on the trade block before you know it.