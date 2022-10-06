‘I couldn’t sleep last night’: Twins’ Luis Arraez gets brutally honest on fending off Aaron Judge for batting title

Minnesota Twins star infielder Luis Arraez wasn’t just chasing the American League batting title. Arraez was attempting to fend off New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, who recently made baseball history– and is perhaps the best hitter on the planet at the moment. No easy task.

Yet, Arraez, who finished with a .316 batting average to Judge’s .311, was able to accomplish the feat for the first time in his career. After the Twins’ game, Luis Arraez got brutally honest on what it was like fending off Judge for the prestigious award, per ESPN.

“It’s amazing,” Arraez said. “This was one of my goals. I’m living a dream right now. This is amazing for me because I worked hard for this.

Judge, who sat out the Yankees’ season finale, batted .311 with an AL-record 62 homers and a league-leading 131 RBIs.

“I couldn’t sleep last night, just thinking and thinking about it,” Arraez said.”

No one can blame Luis Arraez for losing sleep over this, as Judge looked like he was inevitably going to secure the Triple Crown as well as the American League single-season home run record at one point.

But it was not to be. Luis Arraez secured the title, making a dream come true in the process.