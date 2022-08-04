‘I don’t feel well right now’: Miguel Cabrera gets brutally honest on Tigers’ future

Miguel Cabrera is slowly approaching the end of his mega-deal with the Detroit Tigers. Cabrera, who signed a monstrous 8-year, $248 million deal with the Tigers back in 2016, has two more seasons left on his deal before he and the Tigers have a mutual option for the final two seasons. Currently plagued by injury, the 39-year-old got brutally honest on his MLB future, admitting that he’s not currently feeling up to it. Via Evan Petzold, Cabrera admitted that he doesn’t “feel too well right now,” amid looming discussions about his status for the 2023 season.

Miguel Cabrera: “I don’t feel well right now. I’m trying to do whatever I can to go out there and play, but I don’t feel really good right now.” Cabrera will talk with his agent, general manager Al Avila and “everybody” before making a decision about his status for 2023. #Tigers — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) August 4, 2022

“I don’t feel well right now. I’m trying to do whatever I can to go out there and play, but I don’t feel really good right now,” Cabrera said.

The veteran first baseman has plans to sit down with GM Al Avila and the rest of the Tigers’ front office prior to making his final decision regarding playing in 2023. It’s clear that the 39-year-old is approaching the end of his storied MLB career, and with the wheels slowly grinding to a halt, Cabrera may opt for a buyout of his contract rather than play in 2023 and collect the $32 million he’s owed.

If the Tigers and Cabrera do agree to a buyout, Bob Nightengale reports that it would cost the team $8 million. Effectively, they’d save $24 million if Cabrera is not on the roster in 2023.

Miguel Cabrera is owed $32 million next season with an option for 2033 or an $8 million buyout https://t.co/3FbuUH0XFd — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 4, 2022

This season, Miguel Cabrera has featured in 90 games for the Tigers. He’s slashing .271/.321/.336 with 4 home runs and 36 RBI. He was named an honorary All-Star after a personal invitation was extended to him from commissioner Rob Manfred.

With the Tigers years away from contending for a World Series, it makes sense for Cabrera to be seriously mulling his future with the organization, and in baseball as a whole. A huge choice looms for both Cabrera and the Tigers, and his latest comments suggest that this could be the end of the road for the 20-year veteran.