Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett continues to make his case to win the starting job over Mitch Trubisky. Pickett performed well once again in the Steelers’ second preseason game, a 16-15 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The rookie gunslinger went 6-for-7 for 76 yards and a touchdown, with that score capping off a two-minute drill at the end of the half.

However, as impressive as Pickett looked Saturday and in the first preseason game, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin isn’t ready to make any snap judgments on his team’s most important position.

“We’ll address depth chart-related things over the next couple of days as we zero in on our next opportunity,” Tomlin said, via Nick Shook of NFL.com. “I don’t make knee-jerk reactions or statements following the performance.”

Tomlin would have liked to have seen more opportunities for Pickett, but the game just didn’t work out that way. Mason Rudolph got the call in the second half after Pickett’s touchdown drive to close the first half.

The Steelers coach is impressed by Pickett’s ability to thrive under pressure.

“It’s probably who he is,” Tomlin said. “I know he did it next door (at the University of Pittsburgh). He probably did it in high school and he probably did it in little league. Some things, people are born with.”

Tomlin praised Trubisky as well, and he could still very well be the starting quarterback when the Steelers open their season against the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 11. However, it sure seems as if Pickett is making Tomlin’s decision more difficult with his preseason performance.

The first year of the post-Ben Roethlisberger era is already beginning plenty of quarterback drama in Pittsburgh.