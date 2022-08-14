Kenny Pickett backers just witnessed their dream preseason debut for the Pittsburgh Steelers rookie come to life. Pickett quarterbacked the heck out of their game during his time on the field and hardly looked like a green signal-caller nervous about his first big league snaps.

The Steelers’ first-round pick tallied 95 yards and was deadly accurate throwing the football, going 13-for-15 with two touchdowns. Sure, the game didn’t count and both sides weren’t playing their first-stringers. But beyond just the raw numbers, it was his poise in the moment that really stood out on screen.

No play exemplified that more than his game-winning touchdown find that sealed the Steelers’ 32-25 win over the Seattle Seahawks to go 1-0 in preseason action. He got rid of the football right before taking the hit from the defense, leading to a Tyler Vaughns trip to the end zone:

Kenny Pickett puts the Steelers on top after a frantic minute of game time! 🎯pic.twitter.com/PQdKD4cRBp — NFL on ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsNFL) August 14, 2022

You better believe Steelers fans were all riding the Kenny Pickett hype train with rousing reactions on the QB’s impressive showing. Beyond just calling him deserving of QB1, most are already crowning him as the successor to Ben Roethlisberger’s reign as the face of the franchise.

KENNY PICKETT IS THE FUTURE pic.twitter.com/DuLy7Ahbqm — Packers Super Bowl Szn 😈 (0-0) (@LordAarod) August 14, 2022

The Kenny Pickett and George Pickens hype pic.twitter.com/dtYzl7NJdc — smitty in the streets (@smittywerbin1) August 14, 2022

Some guys just have the “it” factor. I’ve said it before. Kenny Pickett carries himself differently than the other guys. He “looks” like the guy. Has the swagger of “the guy”. I might be drunk but goddamnit I’m happy. LFG. — Kevin Adams (@KevinAdams26) August 14, 2022

Kenny Pickett is the future of Pittsburgh — timthetatman👑 (@timthetatman) August 14, 2022

Even before he threw a single pass, the Steelers fans were already behind him. Perhaps they knew what was coming as Kenny Pickett rewarded their preemptive applause with a lot to actually cheer about on the field.

As of now, the Steelers are going with Mitchell Trubisky as the starting quarterback with Mason Rudolph listed as the backup right behind him. After this showing, the clamor is going to be loud for their third-string QB.