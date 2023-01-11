Dana White commented on whether or not he should receive repercussions for slapping his wife on New Years Eve, per Greg Rosenstein.

“Me leaving hurts the company, hurts my employees, hurts the fighters,” White said. “It doesn’t hurt me. I could have left in 2016. Do I need to reflect? I don’t need to reflect. I’ve owned this. I’m telling you that I’m wrong.”

People have called for Dana White’s job since a video surfaced of him slapping his wife in an altercation. His refusal to reflect certainly will not help matters. However, he did admit that he was wrong.

“It was obviously a horrible personal experience,” White added, per Rosenstein. “There’s no excuses for it. It’s something I’m going to have to deal with and live with for the rest of my life.”

White previously said that alcohol was involved but didn’t use that as an excuse. He made it clear that he deserves criticism and backlash for his actions.

“You’ve heard me say for years, ‘There’s never ever an excuse for a guy to put his hands on a woman,’ and now here I am on TMZ talking about it,” White said, via TMZ.

It doesn’t seem as if Dana White will consider voluntarily leaving the UFC. But it will be interesting to see what his future holds as the aforementioned backlash continues to surface.

Dana White and his wife are attempting to work through the situation. We will continue to provide updates on White and the UFC as they are made available.