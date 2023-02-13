Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles was a battle that came down to the wire, with the Chiefs eventually prevailing by a score of 38-35. As you would expect, shortly after the game, Eagles fans weren’t particularly pleased with the outcome, and they took to the streets to voice their displeasure, which didn’t appear to make Jabari Smith Jr. too happy.

The Houston Rockets rookie and the rest of his team were in Philadelphia for the Super Bowl, as they will be playing the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night at the Wells Fargo Center. With Eagles fans causing a ruckus outside after the game, Smith took a video that he uploaded to his Instagram story that showed him pleading with Philly fans to be quiet because he needed sleep in order to prepare for playing against Joel Embiid.

Jabari Smith on his IG story 😂😂 “Man, I’m tryna sleep. Man, I got Embiid tomorrow.” pic.twitter.com/1sEa5dLMrl — ᵂᴵᴸᴸ (@BiasedHouston) February 13, 2023

It’s not particularly surprising to see the Eagles causing absolute mayhem after such a tough ending to the Super Bowl, and the effects of their actions were felt by Smith. It’s not as if the Rockets absolutely need to beat the Sixers, as they have the worst record in the NBA, but as a professional athlete, you always want to give your best when you take the court, which is rather tough to do against Embiid.

Eagles fans likely were going at it for quite some time after the game, so hopefully Smith was able to get some sleep despite all the noise. If he didn’t, then he may have a legitimate excuse if he goes out and delivers a rough performance against Embiid and the Sixers on Monday night.