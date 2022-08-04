‘I have received death threats’: Deshaun Watson accuser Ashley Solis breaks silence after suspension

Judge Sue L. Robinson handed Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson a six-game suspension, a punishment that has been deemed as being extremely light given the gravity of the allegations levied against him. Among those critical of Robinson’s decision was the trial’s first plaintiff, Ashley Solis. Solis has now broken her silence on Robinson’s verdict and opened up on her struggles throughout the process. Via Aaron Wilson, Solis revealed that she’s even received death threats from football fans.

Ashley Solis, the first plaintiff to sue Deshaun Watson: 'Has been a trying time. I have received death threats.' — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 4, 2022

Solis was speaking during attorney Tony Buzbee’s press conference on Thursday when she revealed the shocking messages she’d received amid the Watson trial.

“It has been a trying time. I have received death threats,” said Solis about the Watson case. She went on to express criticism over the NFL’s handling of the investigation.

Ashley Solis critical of NFL for how it handled personal conduct policy investigation. Deshaun Watson suspended for six games, but NFL is appealing Judge Sue L. Robinson's ruling and pushing for one-year suspension — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 4, 2022

Deshaun Watson stands accused by as many as 24 women of sexual misconduct. Among those was Solis, who detailed a harrowing exchange with Watson, who had reached out to her for a massage back in March of 2020.

Solis alleged that Watson showed up for the massage, which took place at her home, with his own small towel. During the massage, Solis alleged Watson exposed the tip of his erect penis and began moving his hips back and forth, “purposely” touching her hand with his penis, at which point she abruptly ended the massage, asked him to leave, and began to cry.

She also revealed that Watson effectively threatened her after the exchange. “I know you have a career and a reputation, and I know you would hate for someone to mess with yours, just like I don’t want anyone messing with mine,” she accused Watson of saying.

Solis revealed the nature of the threats she received during a press conference with Buzbee on Thursday, during which the attorney was vocally critical of Robinson’s verdict. The NFL plans to appeal the six-game suspension Watson was issued, in hopes of increasing his punishment to a one-year ban.