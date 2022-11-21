Published November 21, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

All eyes will be on Tuesday will be on the game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers. Apart from this matchup featuring two title contenders, it’s also one that marks the return of Ben Simmons to his old stomping grounds. Simmons’ stint with the Sixers had a controversial ending and considering his acrimonious split with the team plus the expected behavior of Philly sports fans this coming Tuesday, who knows how wild can it really get at Wells Fargo Center?

Ben Simmons surely knows why there’s a ton of attention surrounding the Nets-Sixers showdown, even jokingly pretending he’s got zero awareness about the narrative that has been building up of late.

"I'm ready to play. What? Is something going on?" Ben Simmons when asked about his emotions going back to Philadelphia 🤣 (via @erikslater_) pic.twitter.com/HAnesmZvXN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 21, 2022

Simmons would later acknowledge the obvious, saying that he knows’s “what’s coming.”

Ben Simmons knows what’s coming when he plays in Philly on Tuesday 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/tSsDYiVoQj — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) November 21, 2022

As far as basketball is concerned, it seems that Ben Simmons is ready to take on his former team. He’s having a slow start to the 2022-23 NBA season but he has picked it up of late. He has scored in double figures in each of his last three games, including in Sunday’s 127-115 win at home over Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies in which he posted 22 points on 11-for-13 shooting from the floor to go with eight rebounds, five assists, and a steal in 35 minutes of action as a starter.

With Simmons’ resurgent play, the Nets have won their last two games and will look to sustain their momentum against a Sixers squad that, unfortunately, won’t have James Harden available this Tuesday, Harden is still working his way back from a lower-body injury, so he will not be able to meet on the court Simmons, the player the Nets traded in exchange for the point-foward LSU Tigers product.