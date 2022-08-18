‘I love not blocking Nick Bosa’: George Kittle discusses why he’s loving 49ers-Vikings joint practices

San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle is enjoying no longer having to go against the team’s star edge rusher, Nick Bosa.

Currently, the 49ers are facing off against the Minnesota Vikings in joint practices. This has allowed George Kittle to line up against opposing defenders who aren’t named Nick Bosa.

Recently George Kittle was asked about the joint practices with the Vikings. He gave a simple answer, saying “I love not blocking Nick Bosa. It’s awesome.” Kittle has clearly enjoyed blocking against a Vikings defense that consists of Za’Darius Smith and Danielle Hunter coming off of the edges.

Nick Bosa has been a force for this 49ers pass rush since being drafted with the second overall pick in 2019.

Bosa has played in just 35 career games but has recorded 52 total tackles, 37 tackles for loss, 24.5 sacks, and six forced fumbles.

Last season, the former Ohio State pass rusher cemented himself among the NFL’s best. Just one season removed from a torn ACL, Bosa recorded 52 total tackles, 15.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and a league-leading 21 tackles for loss.

George Kittle has also been among the best tight ends in the NFL. And he has also built a reputation as an elite blocker.

During his career, he has been a star at the tight-end position. In three of his five seasons, he has recorded at least 70 receptions.

George Kittle has played in 67 career games. He has racked up 335 receptions, 4,489 receiving yards, and 20 touchdowns. He has served as a central figure on this 49ers offense. That looks to keep being the case during this upcoming season.