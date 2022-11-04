‘I owe him more than a dinner’: Ryan Pressly reacts to epic catch from Chas McCormick to seal Astros’ 3-2 World Series lead

Welcome to October baseball, baby! The 2022 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies has been an entertaining watch so far. Game 5 was no different, as Houston went into the final inning holding a slim one-run lead against the white-hot Philly squad. They needed big plays from their defense to hold, and they got exactly that from Chas McCormick.

During that ninth inning, Phillies catcher JT Realmuto hit a deep flyball towards center field off Astros close Ryan Pressly. The ball seemed all but destined to bounce off the wall, putting the tying run on base with one out. However, Chas McCormick ripped the hearts out of the Phillies fanbase by snatching the ball out of thin air.

After the game, Ryan Pressly was asked about Chas McCormick’s beautiful catch to save the Astros. The closer remarked that he owes his center fielder something more than a dinner, as McCormick helped clean up what he admitted was a mistake on Pressley’s part. (via MLB on FOX)

"My goodness, that was a hell of a play… Man, I couldn't be more thankful to have him out there."@astros Closer Ryan Pressly on the incredible catch by CF Chas McCormick. pic.twitter.com/ZtbDEKIr71 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 4, 2022

The Astros now hold the upper ground over the Phillies in more ways than one after this Game 5 win. The series now shifts to Houston, where Houston has been near-unbeatable in the playoffs. They have two chances to close this series out and finally win their first ring since 2017.

Despite this big advantage, the Astros know all too well that the series isn’t over until they get their final out. They have two days to prepare themselves for perhaps the hardest games they’ll play this season.