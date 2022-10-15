‘I tried to make a play’: Josh Donaldson on crucial error in 10th inning Yankees loss to Guardians

The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians battled on even terms for nine innings in Game 2 of the American League Division Series. However, a key error by Josh Donaldson in the top of the 10th inning helped propel the Guardian to a 4-2 victory that allowed Cleveland to tie the series at 1-1.

Jose Ramirez led off the inning with a slicing pop up beyond the reach of Donaldson and outfielder Oswaldo Cabrera near the left field line. Donaldson picked up the ball and tried to get the hustling Ramirez at second base, but the throw was off line and sailed into right field. Ramirez was able to make it safely to third.

The Guardians moved ahead shortly thereafter when Oscar Gonzalez followed with a single, allowing Ramirez to score the go-ahead run. Cleveland stretched the lead to two runs when Josh Naylor hammered a pitch from Jameson Taillon over the head of center fielder Harrison Bader, driving home Gonzalez.

Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase pitched the final 2.1 innings and was credited with the victory. The bullpen did a great job for the visitors as they did not allow the Yankees another run after slugger Giancarlo Stanton belted a two-run opposite field home run in the first inning off starter Shane Bieber.

Naylor said the rally followed the script that the Indians typically play. “We just try find a way on base,” Naylor said. “If it’s a bloop hit, it’s a bloop hit. If it’s a hard-hit single, double, whatever the case it, we just try to hustle, try to make things happen on the field, try to put pressure on the defense.”

Josh Donaldson felt that pressure in Game 2, and he cracked under it.