‘I want to make sure they can all see me’: Aaron Boone won’t back down from Yankees fans’ harsh chants

The New York Yankees have struggled in the second half of the season and the fanbase hasn’t shied away from voicing their frustrations. Despite the Yankees being the first team to reach 70 wins this season, that didn’t stop fans from starting a “Fire Aaron Boone” chant during their game on Wednesday against the Rays. The Yankees ended up winning, courtesy of a walk-off grand slam from Josh Donaldson, and after the game, Boone gave a perfect response when asked by reporters about the chants that rained over Yankee Stadium, via Joe Trezza of MLB.com.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone heard the “fire Boone!” chants last night and said they only make him “stand up on the top step a little taller.” Why? “I want to make sure they can all see me.” — Joe Trezza (@JoeTrezz) August 18, 2022

When asked about the chants, Boone said that they make him “stand up on the top step a little taller.” When asked why that was, Boone coolly replied, “I want to make sure they can all see me.”

Talk about a perfect response.

Boone is taking the boo birds in stride and trying to ensure all the negativity is directed at him, rather than his players. When the boos get the loudest and begin getting directed at him, that’s when Boone stands the tallest.There has been plenty of booing at Yankee Stadium of late, but that isn’t deterring Boone from doing his job.

Yankee fans are a different breed. When the team struggles, they make sure the players get an earful. While some players or managers shy away from the chants, Boone embraces them. Being the manager of the Yankees requires thick skin, and Boone showed he has that and more with his latest comments.

Now, Aaron Boone will need to back that up with his actions and help the Yankees turn around their disastrous second half of the season. The team still maintains a 10-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East, but their status as World Series favorites has gone by the wayside.