‘I was born with it’: Victor Wembanyama vocal on being ‘different’ amid LeBron-level hype

NBA fans are starting to learn the name Victor Wembanyama. One of the best basketball prospects in the world is about to showcase his stuff to more and more hoops fans as the next NBA Draft nears. The 7-foot-2 teenager is sure to make a lasting impression as he embarks on his journey to the NBA.

After raising eyebrows by bluntly declaring himself the top prospect in the 2023 NBA Draft, Wembanyama explained that he is never one to take the conventional route. According to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press, the French big man said that he has always looked to be unique.

“I’m gonna tell you something that’s been going on in my life, like for my whole life, since I’ve been a kid, even before I played basketball,” Victor Wembanyama said, via AP. “I’ve always tried to do (something) different. I’m not even talking about sports, whatever. Any field, I’m always trying to be original, something original, something one of one, something that’s never been done before. And this is really how it worked in my life. I don’t know where it comes from. I think I was born with it. I’ve always been trying to be original. Unique, that’s the word…My goal is to be like something you’ve never seen.”

Before even setting foot on an NBA court, Victor Wembanyama is already a one-of-one talent. He can shoot and pass well and covers ground very well on defense. The blend of modern big-man skills and stout defense for someone so young and tall makes him a true unicorn on the hardwood.

Tanking NBA teams like the Utah Jazz, San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder and many more are surely hoping that they can secure the chance to draft Victor Wembanyama. The hype around him will continue to grow as the season goes on. His first legitimate test comes Tuesday night when Wembanyama’s squad, Metropolitans 92, faces fellow top prospect Scoot Henderson and G League Ignite at 10:00 P.M. EST.