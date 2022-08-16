‘I wasn’t criticizing Bronny’: LeBron James hater Skip Bayless tries to clarify himself after viral reaction to Bronny James’ poster dunk

LeBron James’ son Bronny James broke the internet on Monday after putting his opponent on a poster with a massive dunk during a game in Europe. The King was loving it, while Skip Bayless, who is known as a LeBron hater, was criticized heavily for this tweet that absolutely blew up:

Hey, Bronny … impressive. But your dad would've dunked it left-handed. You sure got away with it, though. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 16, 2022

This was the dunk:

BRONNY JAMES THROWS IT DOWN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ikJ8ksPVSx — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 15, 2022

On Tuesday, Skip clarified his tweet, saying he was essentially praising Bronny James for the slam because he is “going to be the focal point for this show and everybody else from this point forward.”

Via ClutchPoints:

“I wasn’t criticizing Bronny, I was merely commenting on a young man who is clearly going to be a focal point for this show and everybody else from this point forward.” – Skip Bayless after tweet on Bronny James’ viral poster dunk (via @_Talkin_NBA)pic.twitter.com/MrhNbi2N3m — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 16, 2022

After all, Bronny is the son of LeBron. The eyes will always be on him no matter what and The King has already said he wants to play with him in the NBA before retiring. That could certainly happen, with the Cleveland Cavaliers seen as the most likely destination.

Bronny James is considered a four-star recruit, but he’s already garnering interest from some impressive programs including Oregon, UCLA, and USC, among others. It’s still unknown if he’ll go the college or G-League route, though. He’s heading into his senior year of high school and stands 6 foot 3. Bronny is actually playing alongside his brother, Bryce James, for the first time on this European tour. Bryce is already 6 foot 6 and a 2025 grad. He could be the best of the bunch.

The future is bright in the James household. Let’s hope Skip doesn’t turn into a Bronny hater, too. Maybe Bayless will retire by the time he enters the league in the future.