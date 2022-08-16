‘Posters run in the fam’: LeBron James still can’t get enough of Bronny James’ epic dunk

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James just couldn’t get enough of Bronny James’ recent viral dunk in France.

For those who missed it, Bronny played for the California Club and put on quite the show late in the second quarter of their game against the U18 French Select team on Monday. He muscled his way to the basket before jumping and throwing down the ball with force for the perfect poster slam.

BRONNY PUT HIM ON A POSTER pic.twitter.com/h6T6UZuFjC — Hoops. (@HoopMixOnly) August 15, 2022

It was truly LeBron-esque, and so naturally, the Lakers forward couldn’t be more proud of his son. He was in disbelief by what Bronny did, and he couldn’t help but repeatedly watch and comment about it.

When Uninterrupted posted the video of Bronny’s dunk and said “posters run in the fam,” LeBron agreed.

Who can blame LeBron James for reacting like that? Any father would feel the same if it’s their son playing and dominating in a game like that. Not to mention that it’s probably sweeter for the Lakers forward after all the criticisms and doubts his eldest son has gotten in recent months.

While Bronny is not LeBron, the kid has certainly shown he has the ability to pave his own career in basketball. There’s immense pressure carrying the James surname and being the son of a transcendent basketball talent, but Bronny’s confidence is not wavering in the slightest. In the contrary, it seems to be motivating him even more.

By the looks of it, we’ll see more of Bronny on LeBron’s social media in the months to come. Now here’s to hoping they’ll get to fulfill their dream of playing together in the NBA.