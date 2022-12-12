By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw had a monster game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Buccaneers on Sunday at home. Brady and the Buccaneers were suffocated by San Francisco’s defense which was led by Greenlaw, who had his way on the field.

Greenlaw recorded 15 total tackles (10 solo) and also had an interception off of Brady. It is safe to say that the ball that Brady threw and intercepted by Greenlaw is now one of the most important possessions of the 49ers defensive star, especially since it’s got Brady’s signature.

Greenlaw revealed in the postgame press conference that he sought Brady for an autograph on the said ball. Fortunately for Greenlaw, Brady was still feeling good enough after such a terrible loss to oblige his request.

Tom Brady made Dre Greenlaw’s day complete by autographing his interception ball. Great stuff.pic.twitter.com/Lv7sPTfp5j — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) December 12, 2022

The 49ers completely crippled the Bucs’ offense. Brady went 34 of 55 for 253 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions, while the Buccaneers’ ground attack coughed up just 69 rushing yards on 19 carries.

San Francisco started Brock Purdy, as expected, and he did not disappoint, outplaying Brady and outsmarting the Buccaneers’ stop unit. Purdy finished with 185 passing yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions on 16 of 21 completions.

With the way the 49ers are playing, Greenlaw might have to plan again on how to best approach a losing player for an autograph. San Francisco extended its win streak to six games with its victory over the Buccaneers and can make that eighth in a row with another triumph in Week 15 against the careening Seattle Seahawks on the road.