By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy made his first career start in Week 14 against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he certainly impressed with his incredible showing.

Even better, Purdy actually made history with a Brady feat that no other quarterback has done before. By leading the 49ers to the 35-7 win, he became the only quarterback ever to defeat TB12 in his first career start, via ESPN Stats and Info.

Prior to the Sunday showdown, there were seven quarterbacks who made their first career starts against Brady. Obviously, all those QBs went on to lose, with the average margin of defeat being 15.6 points. In fact, in four of those instances, Brady and co. destroyed their opponents by at least 16 points.

That makes Purdy’s achievement even more amazing. Not only did he help defeat Brady and the Buccaneers, but he did so in dominant fashion. The 28-point defeat is Brady’s third-largest loss of his career.

Brock Purdy threw for two touchdowns in the contest. He was also hyper-efficient as he completed 16 of his 21 passes for 185 yards.

The 22-year-old, who is the Mr. Irrelevant of the 2022 Draft Class after being picked last, has certainly made his name relevant now. Even his dad got emotional after witnessing the youngster dominate against Brady and the Buccaneers.

Of course the challenge now for Purdy is maintaining that level of play. But he certainly couldn’t ask for a better confidence-booster than beating the one and only GOAT of the NFL.