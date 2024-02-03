Explore the poignant story of RFK Stadium, once an iconic World Cup venue in Washington, now on the verge of demolition.

In the heart of Washington, the Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, once an iconic World Cup venue, now stands as a somber reminder of its former glory, nearing complete demolition. The stadium, which served as the sporting nucleus of the city from 1961, closed its doors seven years ago, marking the end of an era that witnessed the highs of Olympic and World Cup football matches, as well as unforgettable performances by music legends like The Rolling Stones, Michael Jackson, Pink Floyd, and Foo Fighters.

With a seating capacity ranging from 45,596 to 56,692, depending on the sport, RFK Stadium hosted crucial World Cup matches, including a Round of 16 tie in 1994, etching its name in the annals of football history. As the home ground for MLS side DC United and a regular venue for the United States national team, it became a cherished space for sports enthusiasts. Baseball teams, the Washington Senators, Nationals, and the NFL's Commanders also graced the hallowed ground at various points.

However, the once-proud stadium has fallen into disrepair in recent years. The discovery of asbestos and lead paint and rapid infrastructure aging led to an overwhelming maintenance cost. In 2019, the decision was made to bring down the historic venue, with city officials citing an annual cost of £2.7m to meet modern standards and a demolition price of £15.8m.

After numerous setbacks related to the removal of hazardous materials, bulldozers finally entered the scene in October 2023. The process begins from the inside, tearing down a structure that once reverberated with the cheers of passionate fans and the echoes of iconic musical performances.

Amidst the melancholy, fans have been offered a unique opportunity to own a piece of history through an auction of stadium seats. Additionally, a 24-hour live stream of the demolition is expected to appear online, providing a bittersweet farewell to a venue that held a special place in the hearts of sports and music enthusiasts alike.

As teams like DC United and the Washington Nationals forge ahead with new grounds, RFK Stadium's fading silhouette serves as a poignant reminder of a bygone era, leaving behind a legacy etched in the memories of those who once reveled in its vibrant history.