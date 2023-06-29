Idris Elba was interested in playing 007 in the latest installment of the James Bond franchise. Back in the 2021 production of the film, it starred Daniel Craig, but it could have been Elba. However, Elba admitted he lost interest after it became about race, per People.

During an interview with Sean Hayes on his podcast SmartLess, the actor said he was “super complimented” initially when the rumors suggested he would become the next James Bond.

“We’re all actors and we understand that that role is one of those sort of coveted types. It’s like being named Sexiest Man [Alive],” Idris Elba said, (a title he won in 2018). “But being asked to be James Bond was like, ‘Okay, you've sort of reached the pinnacle.' ”

“Essentially, it was a huge compliment that every corner of the world — except for some corners, which we will not talk about — were really happy about the idea that I could be considered,” he said. “Those that weren't happy about the idea made the whole thing disgusting and off-putting, because it became about race. It became about nonsense, and I got the brunt of it.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Craig last played Bond in No Time To Die. Other actors who've played 007 are Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan.

Although, Elba was added to the conversation when Barbara Broccoli, lead producer, admitted that Elba was considered. “Well, we know Idris, I'm friends with him, and he's a magnificent actor,” she said in 2022. “It's been part of the conversation, but it's always difficult to have the conversation when you have someone in the seat.”

“I think we have decided that until No Time to Die has kind of had its run and Daniel has been able to — well, we've all been able to — reap the benefits of Daniel's wonderful tenure, we're not gonna think about or talk about anybody else, actors to play the role or storylines or anything. We just wanna live in the moment, the present,” said Broccoli.