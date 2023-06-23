In a recent interview with Express UK, director Martin Campbell revealed that Henry Cavill could have been James Bond if Daniel Craig had not landed the role in the franchise reboot of Casino Royale in 2006. Campbell praised Cavill's audition, stating that he looked great and delivered tremendous acting. However, the director noted that Cavill appeared too young at the time, although now, ironically, he is considered too old for the part, as reported by Yahoo.

Campbell expressed his admiration for Cavill's physicality and described him as handsome and chiseled, making him an excellent choice for Bond if Craig had not been chosen. However, with Henry Cavill now in his 40s, Campbell believes that by the time he would complete a third Bond film, he would be in his 50s, which might be too old for the iconic spy role.

The decision to cast Daniel Craig as James Bond in “Casino Royale” faced criticism initially, with some questioning whether he was the right fit for the character. However, longtime Bond casting director Debbie McWilliams mentioned feeling sorry for Craig due to the backlash he received from the press.

While Campbell's opinion carries weight given his directorial experience, he does not have the final say in the casting decision. It raises the question of whether Cavill, like Tom Cruise in his 60s, could portray the suave secret agent in his 40s and 50s, sipping Vesper Martinis and taking down adversaries.

Ultimately, the fate of the next James Bond remains uncertain. Fans continue to speculate about who will inherit the iconic role after Craig's departure, and the discussion around Henry Cavill's potential portrayal adds fuel to the ongoing debate. As the Bond franchise evolves, time will tell who will step into the shoes of the world's most famous spy.