Let your imagination go wild, as IF will be available for streaming on Paramount+ Tuesday.

That's right, the Ryan Reynolds film will be available to stream on July 9. Paramount announced the fast-approaching date. It's been known that it will be available for streaming soon, but a one-day notice before release isn't typical. A little heads-up is the norm for this kind of thing, but whatever works!

IF is about a young girl named Bea (Cailey Fleming) who is dealing with difficulties as her father (John Krasinski) is in the hospital. Bea has an extraordinary ability to see imaginary friends, along with her neighbor, Cal (Ryan Reynolds). The two of them help long-lost imaginary friends, known as IFs, connect with kids.

The film was written and directed by Krasinski. It includes the voice talents of Steve Carell, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Maya Rudolph, Bradley Cooper, George Clooney, and Jon Stewart.

Ryan Reynolds discusses IF

In an interview with Today, Reynolds talked about why he took on the film and what drew him to it.

“It felt like a live-action Pixar movie,” Reynolds said. “I wanted to do something where nobody was being stabbed in the face; there was almost no blood at all — just a little paper cut in the movie. That's about it. And something that kids could watch.”

“The parent needs to get punched right in the heart as well. So that was the really attractive thing,” he added.

The hosts asked him whether he ever had an imaginary friend as a child.

“I had one, too. Weirdly, it was Gumby,” the star revealed. “It was Gumby because he [his brother] called his Pookie.”

Regarding how his imaginary friend looked, he said Gumby looked like a “vampire.”

Critics were not overly kind to the movie, which sits at a 49% Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes. Still, it has an 88% Audience Score.

“Despite a star-studded voice cast and a terrific lead in Cailey Fleming, this big-hearted animation-live action hybrid doesn't feel magical like the Pixar films it aspires to emulate,” Tomris Laffly of Variety said.

“It's more than possible that, like its imaginary menagerie of creatures, the film is destined to fade from memory and disappear,” Wendy Ide from the Guardian stated, giving it three stars. “But IF is an engaging kid-pleaser that celebrates the power of imagination.”

Meanwhile, Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun-Times said, “This well-intentioned and intermittently clever blend of live action and animation is so murky and slow-paced the grown-ups will get restless, while it fails short when it comes to creating truly memorable CGI characters and providing a true sense of joy.”

So, despite what many critics say, see for yourself Ryan Reynolds and IF on Paramount+ TOMORROW! You're not imagining that quick streaming date that was just announced.