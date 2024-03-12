World's Number 1 Iga Świątek says she's looking forward to playing against – and possibly beating – all-time Tennis Legend Serena Williams in TopSpin 2K25.
Iga Excited for Female Representation in TopSpin 2K
In an exclusive interview with Iga Świątek facilitated by 2K Sports, Iga revealed her thoughts on the upcoming reboot of the TopSpin franchise. Apart from being a playable character in the game, Iga is also one of its cover athletes.
It’s exciting and definitely a new adventure for me. I’m looking forward to being one of the cover athletes with Frances Tiafoe and Carlos Alcaraz, and those I grew up admiring, Serena Williams and Roger Federer.
It’s also an exciting moment as a female athlete to be on the cover, ensuring there’s more representation as the iconic TopSpin 2K franchise returns.
Beyond being a cover athlete, I recognize the title’s return as a moment for tennis, bringing newcomers and fans alike to the game.
The 4-time Grand Slam champion from Poland now adds yet another feather to her cap. Iga Świątek will feature alongside Frances Tiafoe and Carlos Alcaraz on the cover of the TopSpin 2K25 Deluxe Edition. Meanwhile, Tennis legends Serena Williams and Roger Federer will be on the covers of the TopSpin 2K25 Standard Edition, Cross-Gen Edition, and the Grand Slam Edition.
Iga Świątek on Dream Match versus Serena Williams
Iga is already considered one of the best professional athletes in Tennis. We asked her who she looks forward to playing the most in the upcoming game, and she answered that she'd love to play as herself. Despite her success, the young athlete wishes she had the chance to play against Serena Williams, who retired in 2022.
As a competitor, I’m most excited to play as myself in the game. I cannot wait to compete as myself for example against the all-time great Serena Williams in-game because in real life I haven’t had a chance to play against her.
She also showed appreciation for how the game simulation could help players understand and play Tennis better.
Tennis is all about mental toughness and work ethic. To achieve results on the court and in-game, it pays off keeping calm, staying concentrated and practicing. While competing at the highest level it's also so important to have fun, which there will be plenty of in-game.
Iga Open to Appearing in WWE or NBA 2K
While Iga has been known for her time in Tennis, she still has a long career ahead of her, and the Polish star has her doors open to other sports. At least in digital form, anyway.
I’d be thrilled to appear in any of the sports titles from NBA 2K or WWE 2K. It’s special to see more female representation being reflected in video games. Plus, with my athletic background, I would love to see my in-game player tear it up in the ring or on the court.
Would you like to see Iga Świątek lay the SmackDown against the likes of Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair? We'd love to see that in the future, just like how we're seeing the likes of Muhammad Ali and Bad Bunny compete in the ring against the likes of John Cena and Cody Rhodes in WWE 2K24.
TopSpin 2K25 will be released on April 26, 2024, on PC via Steam, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. Those who pre-order the Grand Slam or Deluxe Edition receive the game three days earlier, starting April 23, 2024. In the game, players will be able to control Iga Świątek, who is part of the game's roster of 24 pro athletes.