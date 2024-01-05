It is a top-ten match-up as we continue our College Basketball odds series with an Illinois-Purdue prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

It is a top-ten match-up as number-nine Illinois faces number-one Purdue. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Illinois-Purdue prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Illinois enters the game sitting at 11-2 on the year. The only two losses have been against some top-quality schools, falling to Marquette, who was ranked fourth at the time, and Tennessee, who was ranked 17th at the time. Meanwhile, they did beat the 11th-ranked FAU this year. Last time out, they played their second Big Ten game of the year, dominating Northwestern. Illinois never trailed in the game and built a 16-point lead at the half. They would go on to win 96-66.

Meanwhile, Purdue entered the game at 13-1 on the year and ranked tops in the nation. They started the season 7-0, with wins over Gonzaga, Tennesseee, and Marquette. Purdue would lose their first Big Ten game though, being upset by Northwestern. They dominated most of the first half in that game, leading by six at half. Still, Purdue would find themselves down in the second half, needing a buzzer-beater to tie the game, but they would fall in overtime. Since then, they have won six straight, including beating a top-ranked Arizona, and fellow Big Ten foe Maryland last time out.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Illinois-Purdue Odds

Illinois: +10.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +440

Purdue: -10.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -610

Over: 154.5 (-110)

Under: 154.5 (-110)

How to Watch Illinois vs. Purdue

Time: 8:30 PM ET/ 5:30 PM PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Illinois Will Cover The Spread

Illinois ranks eighth in adjusted efficiency in KenPom rankings while sitting 12th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 18th in adjusted defensive efficiency. They are 18th in points per gamer this year while sitting 13th in field goals made per game this year. Terrence Shannon Jr. is the leading scorer on the team, but he is still suspended from the team, missing the last two games, and will be out for this one. This means Marcus Domask and Quincy Guerrier will lead the way. Domask is averaging 13.2 points per game, but last time out was great without Shannon. He scored 32 points in the win over Northwestern. Meanwhile, Gurrier is averaging 11.0 points per game, but in the last five games has averaged 18.6 points per game.

What has been special about this Illinois team is the rebounding this year, they are second in the nation in rebounds per game. They are tops in the nation in defensive rebounds per game while sitting 27th in offensive rebounds. Here again, Gurrier shines. He comes into the game averaging 7.4 rebounds per game this year. He is joined by Ty Rodgers and Coleman Hawkins in dominating the glass. Rodgers comes in averaging 5.6 rebounds per game, while Hawkins is averaging 5.5.

On defense, Illinois is 39th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting third in opponent effective field goal percentage. Still, without Shannon that has gone down. He was averaging 1.3 blocks per game and a steal per game. They still have Hawkins though, who comes in with a block per game and 1.3 steals per game, while playing solid defense overall.

Why Purdue Will Cover The Spread

Purdue is number two in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings while sitting second on offense and sixth on defense. They have also faced the ninth hardest schedule according to Ken Pom, coming away with just one loss on the year. Purdue is 15th in the nation in points per game, while sitting 12th in assists per game this year. They are also 19th in the nation in effective field goal percentage this year. They have been led by Zach Edey. Edey comes into the game with 23.1 points per game this year. That is good for fourth in the nation this year, while a hit shooting percentage of 62.9 percent is 19th in the nation. Last time out, he put in 23 points on 61 percent shooting. He is helped heavily by Braden Smith. Smith comes in averaging 6.7 assists per game this year.

They have been solid in the rebounding game as well, sitting 15th in the nation in rebounds per game. They are 11th in defensive rounds per game as well. Edey and Smith lead the way there too. Edey is averaging 10.3 rebounds per game this year. Not all of them are on the defensive side though, with just 6.5 defensive rebounds per game. Braden Smith is averaging 5.4 rebounds per game, which is second on the team. Of that, five per game are averaged on the defensive side.

On defense, Purdue is 71st in points against per game this year but does not give up free points at the line. Purdue is seventh in the nation in free throws made per game this year. Once again, the story on defense is Edey and Smith. Edey comes in with 2.3 blocks per game this year. Meanwhile, Smith has 1.9 steals per game on the season.

Final Illinois-Purdue Prediction & Pick

Illinois is a quality program, and they do a better job of spreading around the production. Still, they are missing their best player in this game. Meanwhile, Purdue relies heavily on two players, but both of them do a great job of staying on the court and staying out of foul trouble. Without Terrence Shannon, it will be hard for Purdue to be slowed down. In a close game between rival schools, the best players will shine, and both the top guys are on Purdue.

Final Illinois-Purdue Prediction & Pick: Purdue -10.5 (-106)