Broncos star Russell Wilson’s status for Week 6 vs. Chargers after shoulder procedure

Russell Wilson is ready. The Denver Broncos star quarterback, who underwent a procedure on his throwing shoulder last week, “should be ready to play” in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers, per Broncos beat reporter Zak Stevens.

Per Stevens, Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said that “Russell’s a tough human and not going to miss anything”, adding that the star quarterback “will do whatever he needs to do to help the Broncos get where they need to be.”

Those words sound pretty encouraging when it comes to Russell Wilson’s Week 6 status against the Chargers. On top of that, Wilson was practicing with “no apparent limitations”, per Mike Klis of 9news.

It sure sounds like the Broncos star, who will have extra time to get his body right ahead of the Monday Night showdown, will be out on the field.

Of course, Denver fans aren’t just hoping he’ll be out on the field. They’re hoping he’ll start to show signs of the $242 million quarterback the Broncos made him this offseason after trading for him.

It’s been tough sledding for Wilson thus far, as the nine-time Pro Bowler has thrown for 1,254 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions.

Wilson seemed to hit rock bottom last week in a Thursday Night Football loss to the Indianapolis Colts, as he threw two costly interceptions and missed a wide-open receiver in the end zone with the game on the line.

There’s nowhere to go but up, right? That has to be what Broncos fans are thinking. Provided that Russell Wilson is healthy, he should be able to go out there and put a better product on tape.