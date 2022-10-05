‘Ima Rock Star not Football Player’: Antonio Brown starts his Wednesday with bizarre tweet storm

The last time we saw Antonio Brown on the football field was Week 17 of the 2021 season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in which he ripped off his jersey and pads midway through the game and ran off the field. Chances are Brown will never take the football field ever again, but prior to that incident, he had been having a pretty decent season with the Bucs.

Brown has been involved in way too much drama off the field for any team to be able to justify dealing with his antics, and there may be a chance that Brown doesn’t even want to return to football. Brown has been in the news for some bizarre antics lately, and he once again drew some attention for a strange Twitter tirade this morning that has left many folks confused as to what Brown is saying.

Ima Rock Star not Football Player Keep me off the Sports Channel Can I Live Vacation Mode Cashew King

Cashew new Champagne of Nuts

Cashew the new Cash — AB (@AB84) October 5, 2022

Let's stop looking for people to bring down Look for people to bring up ! — AB (@AB84) October 5, 2022

Jealousy N Envy is Reciprocated Not Donated All Time HOF Receiver — AB (@AB84) October 5, 2022

Im not trying to get Hit Trying to Make Hits — AB (@AB84) October 5, 2022

These tweets are certainly cryptic, and don’t really offer a full picture of what Antonio Brown is talking about. However, it does seem like he’s trying to say that he’s focused on making music, rather than returning to the football field. Brown has recently been releasing music under the stage name “AB” and has been holding concerts across the country.

Whether or not that’s the message Brown is trying to get across here is unknown, but it seems like that is the case. Chances are Brown wouldn’t find a willing suitor to take him back after his recent controversy-filled campaigns, but it seems as if Brown doesn’t even want to play football anymore.

For now, Brown seems focused on his music career rather than his football career. This surely won’t be the last time we see Antonio Brown’s name pop up in the news, and as he makes his way into the music industry, it will be interesting to see what his next move is.