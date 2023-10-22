Rebranding and nostalgia are nothing new in the world of pro wrestling, and Impact Wrestling is going to be doing both in 2024 when it resurrects its original name – TNA.

The announcement came at Impact's marquee pay-per-view, Bound for Glory, with a reveal video featuring several of the company's top talent including Josh Alexander, Jordynne Grace, and the Motor City Machine Guns. It confirmed the promotion will rebrand itself back to TNA Wrestling starting with its first pay-per-view of 2024, Hard to Kill.

The news closed out what was, largely, a well-received show from top to bottom that featured many of Impact's top names. Mike Bailey's singles match against New Japan's Will Ospreay was the most popular match on the card, with many fans saying it may be Impact's best match of the year. It also featured Alex Shelley retaining the Impact World Championship against Josh Alexander, Trinity retaining the Knockouts Title against Mickie James, and the ABC defeating the Rascalz to become the new Impact Tag Team Champions.

TNA IS BACK! TNA Wrestling RETURNS starting from Hard To Kill on January 13 LIVE on PPV from the Palms in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/2qyaiDxvKI — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 22, 2023

Impact's rebrand has reportedly been in the works for months for “several reasons,” according to PWInsider. These reasons included trying to “unite” the company's history over multiple name changes, the TNA name was still preferred by many of its international partners, and “quietly” polling fans about the promotion's history and their own preferences.

The promotion's weekly show will reportedly continue to be called Impact, but will begin using the show's older logos after the rebrand in January. New belts are said to already be made and ready for TV, as well, and will likely debut at or shortly after Hard to Kill.

One thing that will not be returning, though, will be TNA's iconic six-sided ring. Shortly after the rebrand was announced, multiple outlets reached out to ask if this would include bringing back the wrestling ring TNA was known for during the late-2000s and early-2010s. Despite some fans hopes, the ring will be staying in the past and talent were reportedly happy that it was not being brought back as the six-sided ring gained a reputation for being a difficult ring to wrestle in.