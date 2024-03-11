Indiana basketball senior guard Trey Galloway is not yet ready to bid Bloomington goodbye. During Hoosiers' Senior Day last Monday, Galloway announced that he will be returning to play for his fifth season in college basketball.
“These last four years have been the best time of my life. I wouldn't trade it for anything,” Galloway said (h/t Jack Ankony of Sports Illustrated. “But I don't think it's quite time for me to…” before the crowd at Assembly Hall erupted in applause interrupting Galloway momentarily.
“So I'll be coming back next to play in front of the best fans in the country, best place in Assembly Hall and the best coach in the country,” Galloway continued.
Galloway's speech happened after Indiana basketball defeated the Michigan State Spartans at home, 65-64, for the Hoosiers' fourth victory in a row. Galloway was only able to play seven minutes in that contest as he left in the first half with a left knee injury. He scored five points with three rebounds before exiting the game.
It is uncertain at the moment whether he'll be healthy enough to play in the Hoosiers ‘ first game in the Big Ten Tournament, but he still has multiple days to rest up. The Hoosiers have a first-round bye in the tourney and will play in the second round on Thursday versus the winner of the matchup between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Spartans this Wednesday.
Just 93rd on the NET rankings, Indiana basketball would likely earn a spot in the 2024 March Madness only if they top the Big Ten tourney.