Indiana made some good progress with Malachi Moreno on his visit.

Mike Woodson and his Indiana basketball team are off to a decent start in the 2o23-24 season as they are currently 7-2 (2-0) and atop the Big Ten standings. Obviously it's early as there have only been two conference games played, but the Hoosiers are in the best spot they could be in. Not only is the season in full swing, but Woodson and Indiana also always have to be focusing on recruiting. The Hoosiers are targeting some important 2025 players right now.

One big Indiana basketball target is four-star center Malachi Moreno. Moreno is visiting a few different schools right now, and he recently visited with the Hoosiers.

“Being on an adidas circuit team (Indiana Elite) and just knowing they’re one of the biggest adidas schools and I know my close relationship with Adidas,” Malachi Moreno said, according to an article from On3. “If I go there, then I know I’m going to be set up. Coach (Mike) Woodson’s resume in the NBA and how he worked with Trayce Jackson-Davis for two years and turned him into probably the best big men in the country. That just really shows what he can do with someone of my style of play.”

Moreno is a four-star recruit on On3 and he is the #26 player in the country, the #5 center in the country and the top player in Kentucky. He currently attends Great Crossing High School in Georgetown, Kentucky.

Making a college decision is big for anyone, and Moreno is looking for a tight knit group at Indiana and all the other schools that he's visiting.

“Just a family environment,” Moreno said in regards to what he's looking for. “Going into college as an 18-year-old kid, I’m going to be like everyone else and be a little homesick. So just being able to feel like I’m at home and feel like each of my teammates are one of my brothers. It would be special to me. And just being able to grow my faith and grow as a man because the ball is going to stop bouncing at some point. I know God will put me in the right spots to succeed and as long as I keep growing that relationship, I’m alright.”

Moreno recently took his visit to Indiana basketball, but it will be a bit longer before he commits anywhere.

“I know I want to make a commitment by next June,” Moreno concluded. “Thats my deadline. I don’t plan to be one of those that commits his senior year because scholarships can be taken at that point. I don’t want to wait all the way and then possibly get injured and lose my scholarships so I want to get done with some AAU tournaments, see what else comes my way, and then make a decision from there.”

It would be huge for Indiana if they can land a commitment from Moreno. The ties with Adidas certainly seem to be helping, but right now, Iowa has the best odds of landing him according to On3 at 28.1%. The Hoosiers are given a 14.3% chance.