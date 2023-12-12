Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson said on Monday that freshman guard Jakai Newton was likely out for the season

Indiana Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson gave an update on the health status of freshman guard Jakai Newton Monday night on the “Inside Indiana Basketball” radio show with team play-by-play announcer Don Fischer.

Indiana basketball announced on Aug. 16 that Newton was out indefinitely after undergoing a procedure to treat a pre-existing injury. He has not played this year.

“Unfortunately, he's not going to probably play this season because of the knee injury,” Woodson said Monday. “So, we just got to get him ready this summer and get him ready for next season. I haven't made that decision for sure yet, but it looks like it's heading in that direction.”

Newton joined the Indiana basketball as a 6-foot-3 guard out of Newton High School in Covington, Ga. He was ranked No. 118 in the nation by the 247 Sports.

Newton missed some of his senior season in high school with a knee injury, but as a junior he averaged 14.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game and helped his high school reach the state semifinals.

Indiana is hoping to return to the NCAA Tournament Final Four for the first time since Bobby Knight was on the sidelines as head coach for the Hoosiers. Indiana hasn't been to the national semi-final since 2002. Mike Woodson is in his third season at the school. He led the Hoosiers to the NCAA Tournament the last two years, but not yet to the event's second weekend.

Indiana basketball is off to a 7-2 start on the season. The team was just blown out 104-76 by Auburn, and it doesn't get any easier for the Hoosiers. The team takes on no. 2 Kansas on Saturday.