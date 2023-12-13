Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson spoke out on a five-star incoming recruit.

The Indiana basketball family has been busy mourning the death of legendary coach Bobby Knight lately off the court. On the court, the Hoosiers are 7-2 on the season, led by Coach Mike Woodson and a talented albeit relatively unknown roster nationally.

Coach Woodson stated that his freshman point guard Jakai Newton is likely out for the season on Monday. Woodson also spoke about a key player he believes may be putting too much pressure on himself this season.

On Tuesday, Woodson revealed the tantalizing possibilities offered by Liam McNeely, the team's incoming 2024 five-star forward from Monteverde Academy in Richardson, Texas.

McNeely Could Help Hoosiers Reload in 2024

Woodson spoke at length about the young five-star's abilities and how he will most likely be able to help the Hoosiers next season.

“He's a winner,” Woodson said.

“He does all the necessary things on and off the floor, which you like. But I just like the fact that he competes, he likes to compete. He can shoot the ball, he can pass the ball, he handles the basketball. There's a lot of good, quality things he does on the floor, and we're fortunate enough to get him.”

Commitment Has Indiana Basketball Coaches Excited

The traditional Big Ten powers beat out Kansas basketball for McNeely's services. Indiana basketball's newest five-star committed on October 15 and is ranked as the number 13 player in the country according to ESPN's high school basketball scouts.

“(Assistant coach) Brian (Walsh) did a hell of a job in recruiting him,” Woodson said. “And he made the commitment to come after a lot of schools were trying to get him.”