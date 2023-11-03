Indiana Basketball will honor late coach Bob Knight by wearing commemorative patches with his initials during the 2023-2024 season

Legendary Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight passed away a couple days ago at age 83, just a week before the start of the Hoosiers' 2023-2024 basketball season. Knight had dealt with health issues in recent years, including dementia, Alzheimer's and a battle with pneumonia.

To honor one of the greatest coaches in college basketball history, both the Indiana men's and women's basketball teams will wear commemorative patches that don Knight's initials, “RMK,” on them, via Indiana basketball on X.

⭐️⭐️⭐️ We will be honoring Coach Knight with commemorative patches on our home & away uniforms for the duration of the season. pic.twitter.com/mr9mJlUgYh — Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) November 3, 2023

After serving as an assistant coach and then the head coach for Army from 1963-1971, Knight took on the head coaching position for Indiana. Knight became the longest tenured coach in school history, coaching the Hoosiers for almost three decades from 1971-2000. During his 29-year tenure as coach, he led the Hoosiers to 24 NCAA Tournaments, five Final Four appearances and three national championship wins in 1976, 1981 and 1987. He also led Indiana to 11 Big Ten conference title wins.

Overall, Knight led the Hoosiers to a 662–239 record. In his total college coaching career including Army and his time coaching Texas Tech from 2001-2008, Knight accumulated a total record of 902-371. His 902 wins is 4th in college basketball history behind Mike Krzyzewski, Jim Boeheim and Roy Williams.

Individually, Bob Knight's coaching won numerous awards. He was a 2x Henry Iba award winner, a 3x AP Coach of the Year, 5x Big Ten Coach of the Year and the Naismith College Coach of the Year in 1987. In 2007, he also was awarded the Naismith Award for Men's Outstanding Contributions to Basketball.