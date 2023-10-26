The Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball team is preparing for the 2023-2024 season, but they got some unfortunate news regarding star freshman Mackenzie Mgbako. He was arrested for trespassing and resisting law enforcement early on Sunday morning, and now Mgbako has been hit with criminal trespass charges after the arrest, per Zach Osterman of the Indy Star.

‘The Monroe County prosecutor's office has formally charged Mackenzie Mgbako with one count of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. In Indiana, that crime is typically punishable by fines.'

Mgbak was arrested at a Taco Bell and refused to leave the property despite management asking him to, causing the police to come. And, he failed to cooperate with officers, which resulted in both trespassing and resisting law enforcement changes. He is now expected to pay fines for the charges.

After the incident, Indiana Athletics released a statement: “IU Athletics is aware of the situation. We will continue to gather facts, cooperate with and monitor the legal process, and take further action as the evolving situation warrants.”

The addition of Mgbako was a massive get for Indiana basketball head coach Mike Woodson, who himself earned a contract extension this offseason. Mgbako was originally committed to Duke but shockingly backed out and decided to come to the Hoosiers. He is expected to be a huge part of the future of this team and was part of the McDonalds All-American team.

The Indiana basketball team begins the season on November 7 against Florida Gulf Coast, and it remains to be seen if there will be further discipline handed down from either Indiana or the NCAA for Mgbako.