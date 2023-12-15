Kansas takes its five-game winning streak into Assembly Hall on Saturday as Indiana has its eyes on an upset.

So much of the tradition of college basketball is the environment and crowds of schools across the country. Kansas basketball's Allen Fieldhouse is consistently one of the loudest places in the sports, but Jayhawks head coach Bill Self knows his team is entering a raucous territory on Saturday when it heads to Assembly Hall to face Indiana.

“It's loud. It's a good home court. And I'm sure it'll be packed on Saturday and all red,” Self said, per Matt Tait. “It's a lot like Allen when it's turned up.”

Kansas basketball has never won a game at Assembly Hall, losing all three meetings in Bloomington, Ind. dating back to 1971. Saturday's matchup will be played nearly 29 years to the day since the last time Kansas and Indiana in Bloomington, an 80-61 win for the Hoosiers on Dec. 17, 1994.

There's nothing to connect that matchup to this one, but the underdog Hoosiers will have that in mind to give them an extra edge over the No. 2 ranked Jayhawks.

Since losing to Marquette on Nov. 21, Kansas basketball ripped off five consecutive wins, including a four-point triumph over the reigning national champion UConn Huskies. This is the Jayhawks' last big test before Big 12 conference play begins on Jan. 6.

As if Indiana needed more motivation entering the game, the Hoosiers are coming off a blowout loss to Auburn last Saturday and had the entire week to let it fuel them for their biggest non-conference game of the season.

Saturday's game is part of a home-and-home series between Kansas and Indiana. The Jayhawks took care of business at Allen Fieldhouse last December with an 84-62 win.