Trey Galloway is still confident despite the heartbreaking loss for Indiana basketball.

The Indiana basketball team is off to a decent start this season, but it could've been a lot better if they had pulled off an upset against #2 Kansas basketball on Saturday. The Hoosiers came into the game with a 7-2 record and a perfect 2-0 record in conference play. Indiana played well enough to win on Saturday for 37 minutes, but the Jayhawks stormed back in the final minutes to pick up the win.

Indiana basketball came into this matchup as 6.5-point underdog, but they found themselves up by as many as 13 points in the second half. The Hoosiers led for the majority of the game, but after they took that 57-44 lead with just under 15 minutes left, Kansas basketball closed the game on a 31-14 run. Indiana was close, but they didn't close out the game well, and they missed out on a golden opportunity for a huge win.

One major bright spot in the game for Indiana was Trey Galloway. Galloway was the game's leading scorer as he finished with 28 points on 12/17 shooting. He didn't get the result that he wanted, but he has the right attitude going forward.

“Trusting my work and knowing that the next one is going in,” Trey Galloway said after the game in regards to rebounding from the loss, according to a tweet from Big Ten Men's Basketball.

Indiana now has just three more non-conference games begin Big Ten play really starts to ramp up. The Hoosiers play Morehead State, North Alabama and Kennesaw State. After that, it will be all conference play, and Indiana is currently the only Big Ten team to start 2-0 in conference.

As for Kansas, the Jayhawks continue to impress, and they look like one of the best teams in college basketball yet again. The Jayhawks are currently ranked #2 in the country, and their only loss came against then #4 Marquette. Kansas has matchups against Yale and Wichita State before Big 12 play starts to pick up.