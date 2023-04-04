Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies won the national championship, winning each of their six tournament games in dominant fashion, but for those who already can not wait for college basketball to start again, and some early odds have some familiar programs as the favorites to win next season.

Let’s get into the favorites to cut down the nets in 2024.

Here are the 2024 NCAA men’s basketball championship odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UConn Huskies: +1100

It was a perfect storm for Dan Hurley and the UConn Basketball program. They had talent already on the roster in Adama Sanogo, Jordan Hawkins and Andre Jackson Jr. That was the core of this championship team. It is possible that all three of them are gone for next season, but the UConn basketball program is the favorite despite that.

With the number four recruiting class coming in next year according to 247sports, headlined by point guard Stephon Castle, and players like Donovan Clingan and Alex Karaban likely returning, the Huskies should once again be contenders in March.

Duke Blue Devils: +1300

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Duke Basketball program comes in as the second favorite, according to FanDuel. Jon Scheyer had Duke basketball playing well at the end of the season. With some key pieces coming back, along with the number two recruiting class coming in, expectations will by sky-high for Jon Scheyer’s program.

Alabama Crimson Tide: +1500

The Alabama Basketball program under Nate Oats is losing some talent, but he has really gotten the ball rolling at that program. Alabama basketball might not have the explosiveness of Brandon Miller next season, but Nate Oats has the 17th-ranked recruiting class coming in.

Kentucky Wildcats: +1500

John Calipari has been under scrutiny, but the Wildcats bring in the number one recruiting class next season. Kentucky always has the talent, it will be a question of whether they can put it all together.

Arizona Wildcats: +1500

Tommy Lloyd’s team does not have an elite recruiting class coming in, but Arizona is expected to retain talent from an elite squad. They should be an attractive destination in the transfer portal if needed as well.