Indiana basketball head coach Mike Woodson has been under a lot of scrutiny as of late as his Hoosiers are likely going to miss the NCAA Tournament. Indiana fans wanted him gone after this season, but it was just announced that Woodson will return next year. What makes Hoosiers fans even more frustrating is that Indiana doesn't have any players signed to their next recruiting class.
The Hoosiers did have five-star Liam McNeeley committed to their 2o24 class, which was a great pick up. However, he recently decommitted from Indiana basketball, and now the team has zero commits for the class. It is a problem, and when Mike Woodson was asked about it, he declined to comment.
“I’m not going to talk about recruiting with you guys. I’m just not,” Woodson said, according to an article from The Daily Hoosier. “It’s something we got to do and this is going to be a big summer for us. We got to go out and get field players. You can lose players. You just never know. That’s what the portal presents. That’s just how I feel about it at this point.”
This is definitely a difficult position to be in for a coach, and because of the way the fan base already feels about Woodson, he needs to go out and find some guys soon. Indiana basketball is typically one of the best teams in the Big Ten, and they don't usually have issues with recruiting. That's why Hoosiers fans are getting so fed up.
Indiana will finish their regular season on Sunday as they are hosting Michigan State. After that, the Hoosiers will head to the Big Ten Tournament, and they might need to win the whole thing to make it to the big dance. That is unlikely, though, and Indiana will likely see their season come to a close next week in Minneapolis.