Curt Cignetti lands his first transfer portal prize in his time at Indiana University.

Just weeks after Curt Cignetti left James Madison to take over the head coaching job for the Indiana football team, the Hoosiers have landed a nice prize in the transfer portal. Ohio University quarterback Kurtis Rourke has decided to use his final year of college eligibility to join the Hoosiers, per a tweet from Rourke himself.

Very excited to announce that I am committing to Indiana University for my final year of Eligibility! #GoHoosiers pic.twitter.com/lbeI0JFevx — Kurtis Rourke (@Kurtis_rourke7) December 14, 2023

Kurtis Rourke is pro style quarterback who won the MAC Offensive Player of the Year award for his play during the 2022 season… a season that was cut short by an ACL tear. Rourke returned to action this year and started eleven games for the Bobcats, accumulating an 8-3 record. In total, Rourke finishes his career as the Ohio Bobcats second-leading passer ever, with 7,651 passing yards, 61 total touchdowns and only 16 interceptions.

The commitment of Rourke is a a big get for Curt Cignetti and an Indiana football program that is hungry to finally establish itself as a competitive member of the Big Ten. In 125 years of football at Indiana, the Hoosiers have only gone bowling 13 times. Cignetti expects to turn that trend around in a hurry, and Rourke's arrival should help.

Before putting his name in the transfer portal, Kurtis Rourke, brother of NFL backup Nathan Rourke and once the top quarterback recruit in the country out of Canada, was weighing his options of putting his name in the NFL or CFL Draft. Rourke's NFL future would've been murky at best, but he was considered one of the top prospects in the upcoming CFL Draft before removing his name from consideration. Instead, he'll spend one season in Bloomington in hopes of helping to raise his draft stock.