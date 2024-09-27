The Indiana football program has gotten off to a strong 4-0 start in 2024. After firing Tom Allen in 2023, the Hoosiers hired Curt Cignetti after his successful run at James Madison. Indiana has begun with wins over Florida International, Western Illinois, Charlotte, and a Week 3 42-13 blowout on the road against UCLA.

In Week 5, Indiana hosts Maryland in the Big Ten home opener for the Hoosiers, and Cignetti sent a message to the students via email (h/t Henry Thuss).

“We're trying to do something special Saturday, and I want our IU students there to experience it,” Cignetti wrote. “It's been 57 years since IU football started a season 5-0, but we have a chance to do it Saturday with a win over a very good Maryland team. We have every intention of making it happen, and I'm asking for your support. We need you there for the opening kick. We need you there in the stands being loud in the first quarter. And the second quarter. And in the third. And, most importantly, in the fourth.”

“When the clock hits zero and we're 5-0, I want you there to be able to celebrate a historic win with us. The tailgates can wait. The parties can wait. If you need to study, that can wait too.”

The message concluded with Cignetti writing, “I look forward to seeing you for four quarters on Saturday.”

To sum it up, Cignetti is predicting an Indiana victory over Maryland while asking fans to come from beginning to end and celebrate history in the process.

On top of that, the Dean of the Jacobs School of Music is even offering tickets to fans who come to the office, first-come first-serve.

However, Maryland is no cakewalk, and they are 3-1 to begin the year with the lone loss coming against Michigan State by a field goal. Nonetheless, Cignetti is confident in his Indiana program and is trying to make history. As he said, even studying can wait.