Indiana football is looking for a new head coach after the Hoosiers fired Tom Allen on Sunday, following a disappointing seven year run in Bloomington.

While discussing the head coaching opening at Indiana, Mullen made it clear that he's not interested in going to Bloomington. While he acknowledged that it's a great compliment to be mentioned for practically every opening, he said he's committing to ESPN next year, while appearing on the ‘Don't At Me' show:

Good stuff on @DontAtMeDD with guest Dan Mullen. It appears @CoachDanMullen is staying on TV and not coming to Bloomington! A lot of speculation out there. #coachingsearch #iufb pic.twitter.com/6VGIvN0EVV — Recruit Productions (@RecruitVids) November 28, 2023

“It's a great compliment. You have the Indiana shirt behind. Like that's supposed to be the next stop I'm going to. I'm not going to Indiana, I'll just share that with you right now,” Mullen said.

Allen finished the 2023 season at Indiana football with a 3-9 record, and 1-8 in the Big Ten. Allen had suffered through three straight losing seasons in Bloomington. His last year with a winning record was 2020, when he went 6-2 and took the program to the Outback Bowl. That year, Allen won the Big Ten Coach of the Year award.

Allen finishes his career at Indiana football with a 33-49 record. He struggled in the Big Ten, going 18-43 in his seven seasons without picking up a single bowl win. He only had two seasons above .500 in that stretch, losing 10 games in 2021. Allen's buyout was initially $20.8 million, but the two sides agreed on a $15.5 million buyout settlement.

Allen had never been a head college football coach before taking the Indiana job. He joined the program in 2016 as a defensive coordinator but was promoted to head coach when Kevin Wilson resigned as head coach.

Other names aside from Mullen being mentioned as possible replacements at Indiana football include Toledo coach Jason Candle, Eastern Michigan coach Chris Creighton, and Washington State coach Jake Dickert.