Indiana football is looking for a new head coach. The Hoosiers fired Tom Allen on Sunday, following a disappointing seven year run in Bloomington, per the Indy Star.

Allen finished the 2023 season with a 3-9 record, and 1-8 in the Big Ten. Allen had suffered through three straight losing seasons in Bloomington. His last year with a winning record was 2020, when he went 6-2 and took the program to the Outback Bowl. That year, Allen won the Big Ten Coach of the Year award.

Allen finishes his career at Indiana with a 33-49 record. He struggled in the Big Ten, going 18-43 in his seven seasons with no bowl wins. He only had two winning seasons in that stretch, with a 10 loss campaign in 2021. Allen's buyout will be $20 million, per Jeff Goodman. He had never been a head college football coach before taking the Indiana job. He joined the program in 2016 as a defensive coordinator, but was promoted to head coach when Kevin Wilson resigned as head coach.

Indiana is expected to begin the search immediately for a new coach, per the Indy Star. Some names being mentioned as possible replacements include: Toledo coach Jason Candle, Eastern Michigan coach Chris Creighton, and Washington State coach Jake Dickert.

Indiana football has struggled to match the success of the school's basketball program. The school hasn't won a conference title in football since 1967, when coach John Pont took the school to the Rose Bowl. The team also competes in a very difficult Big Ten, with powers Michigan, Penn State and Ohio State on the schedule just about every year.

The next head coach certainly won't have an easy task in rebuilding the program.