Michigan football continued its torrid start to the 2023 season on Saturday, as they soundly defeated Indiana 52-7 to improve their record to a pristine 7-0. After the game, Wolverines linebacker Michael Barrett, speaking to the media about the team's huge win and recent success, dropped a perfect, NSFW Jim Harbaugh-ism, per Isaiah Hole of WolverinesWire.

“It’s like coach always says, ‘We’re in the a**-kicking business, and business is booming.’”

Barrett said that Michigan football is in the a**-kicking business, referencing that it's a line Harbaugh often likes to use.

Barrett certainly has a point, as the Wolverines have been doing a whole lot of butt-kicking lately. The team entered this week fresh off of a 45-7 win over Nebraska, then went out and blew the doors off of the Hoosiers.

While they have played an easier schedule this year, Michigan football has also outscored their opponents 224-40 through seven weeks of play, an astounding level of dominance.

But things will eventually get tougher for the Wolverines, who will have to play fellow Big Ten powers Penn State and Ohio State in two of their last three games.

Those games will be the ultimate tests this year for a Wolverines squad that has yet to be tested by any of their opponents thus far.

Recent history would seem to be on Michigan football's side in those matchups, though, as they've won two straight games against each of the Big Ten powers, both of whom also rank inside the top-10 this year.

In other words, Michigan football has a good chance of staying in the a**-kicking business.