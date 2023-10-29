Penn State head football coach James Franklin went into detail on the Nittany Lions' game-winner vs. the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday.

“You know, typically when we call a go route, it's not just a go,” Franklin said of the play call, via Nittany Lions Wire Editor Kevin McGuire. “So, it's a read route. If they're off and bailing, then we sit it down in front of them.”

Penn State claimed a 33-24 victory over Indiana in Beaver Stadium on Saturday. Quarterback Drew Allar ended the game with 210 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and one interception. Receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith added 96 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown on six receptions. Allar connected with Lambert-Smith on a 57-yard touchdown pass to give Penn State the lead late in the fourth quarter.

Allar, a former five-star recruitin Penn State's 2022 football recruiting class, has garnered just over 1,650 passing yards and 16 touchdowns in the 2023 season. He threw for a season-high 325 passing yards in a 38-15 win over West Virginia in September. Lambert-Smith leads the Nittany Lions with 550 receiving yards and 43 receptions this season. Tight end Tyler Warren leads the squad with five receiving touchdowns. Running backs Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton have combined for 942 rushing yards this season.

Penn State is 7-1 overall and 4-1 against its football conference opponents in the 2023 season after splitting their last two matchups with Indiana and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Penn State ranks fifth in the Big Ten Conference with 217.6 passing yards per contest, taking spots over the Purdue Boilermakers, Michigan State Spartans and Wisconsin Badgers. Their 175.1 rushing yards per game put them in third place in the conference. Ohio State, Maryland and Michigan took the top three spots in the conference in passing yards per game.

Penn State will kick off against Maryland at SECU Stadium on Nov. 4. The game will be broadcast on FOX.