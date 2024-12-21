Friday marks one of the biggest games in the history of Indiana football. Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers are taking on Notre Dame in the first round of the 12-team College Football Playoff. Indiana is on the road, but it didn't have to travel far as it is clashing with the Fighting Irish in an in-state rivalry.

Before the game, comedian and longtime Notre Dame fan Shane Gillis went on College GameDay as the show's weekly celebrity guest picker. As expected, he had jokes for just about everyone, the funniest of which were directed at former Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

When making his pick for the game, Gillis also had something to say for Cignetti.

“I'll say this, I thought coach Cignetti coming out here was a real disgrace to the game,” Gillis joked. “He left his players in the locker room to go get some camera time for himself. I know a legend like [Saban] would never do something like that, would you? It's disgusting. I saw it, I thought ‘wow, what a sad, disgusting program.' Notre Dame by a million. Go Irish.”

The entire GameDay set was consumed with laughter after the mini-rant, which finished with Gillis predictably picking his Fighting Irish to come out with the win.

Notre Dame is off and rolling through this first round game as it currently holds a 20-3 lead in the fourth quarter. Indiana still has time to mount a miraculous comeback, but things aren't looking good for the Hoosiers. Indiana has been dominated at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball in this one, as it has failed to establish a running game or protect Kurtis Rourke in the pocket.

On the defensive side, Notre Dame has run the ball effectively for most of the game, including a huge 98-yard touchdown run by Jeremiyah Love for the first score of the game. Since that moment, which immediately followed a critical red zone interception thrown by Rourke, this Indiana football team hasn't been able to establish any consistent formula to move the ball on offense. Unless that changes quickly, Notre Dame will be moving on to the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day.