Notre Dame football had a viral trick play in the College Football Playoff opening-round matchup against Indiana football. As the second-half kick went to the Fighting Irish, the crowd went wild once again. They performed a lateral during their kickoff return, and it went for 43 yards. As they crossed midfield, the crows erupted in more cheers, much like the Notre Dame football 98-yard Jeremiyah Love touchdown in the first quarter.

Expand Tweet

Reactions poured in everywhere from fans. One fan on X said “Notre Dame pulling out all the stops! Faison’s 43-yard return was pure magic.” Another said “We need more trick plays in the NFL 😂😂.” Lastly, someone had some not nice comments about Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke. They said “I'd rather watch pain dry then watch Kurtis Rourke try to run an offense against a competent defense.”

Notre Dame football is on a roll after their post-Halftime kick return

Throughout the first half, the Fighting Irish brought the fight to the Hoosiers. A consistent run-stuffing defense and solid secondary has made life difficult for Rourke and the Indiana offense. Interestingly enough, the Hoosiers quarterback threw only his fifth interception on the team's second drive of the game.

On the flip side, the Notre Dame football offense has played efficiently. Besides Love's 98-yard scamper, it's been a consistent call of runs, play-actions, and screen passes. Utilizing their offensive line to pull to one side has opened green grass for the offense.

Still, there's a decent amount of game left. After all, Indiana has the second-best offense in the country (43.3 points per game). However, the stout and rugged Notre Dame defense has the Hoosiers scrambling. This resembles much of the Ohio State game that Indiana participated in.

If Notre Dame secures the victory, they will face the No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs. In a neutral site against the SEC champions, it can be a real test for the Fighting Irish. Securing a win against them could make their CFP National Championship odds that much sweeter.