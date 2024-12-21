Notre Dame football jumped out to an early 7-0 lead over Indiana on Friday night following an explosive 98-yard run from running back Jeremiyah Love, video via On3.

A 98-yard run is certainly not a bad way to begin the College Football Playoff. Love's run had fans buzzing on X, formerly Twitter.

“Jeremiyah Love with a 98 YARD TD RUN for the first TD in the 12-team CFP format and kicking off his 2025 Heisman campaign EARLY!” Robert Griffin III wrote.

“JEREMIYAH LOVE 98 AND OUT THE GATE! FIRST EVER 12 TEAM PLAYOFF TOUCHDOWN!” Barstool Sports added.

“The top of the 2023 RB group was hotly debated a few years ago. No question Jeremiyah Love looks like the best player to this point in their careers. Efficient, athletic runner with physicality and 3 down ability,” Charles Power of On3 shared.

“Jeremiyah Love is the best RB in America,” a fan wrote.

The Notre Dame football running back projects to be a star. Love has already established himself as one of the better players in college football.

Sure, Notre Dame still has some uncertainty overall. They have to feel confident with Jeremiyah Love on the roster, though.

Love, 19, rushed for 949 yards on 134 attempts this season. He also scored 15 touchdowns. He made his presence known in the passing game as well, recording 22 receptions and two touchdowns through the air. Love added 206 receiving yards.

In other words, Love is already a star and he is still improving. His future is extremely bright without question. As Griffin wrote, Love may be a Heisman candidate during the 2025 season.

His primary focus at the moment is to help Notre Dame football take care of business in the College Football Playoff, though. They had a tremendous start, but there is still plenty of work to do in the game against Indiana on Friday night.